Drivers break rules day after Sunderland bollards go up
- Published
Drivers have been spotted breaking the rules a day after a council installed bollards to prevent illegal parking.
More than a dozen black and white bollards were installed along a stretch of Durham Road in Sunderland on Tuesday.
It followed a long-running safety dispute between residents, the council and the owner of a garage on the road.
Sunderland City Council said parking officers had continued to carry out regular patrols.
But residents said they feared the measures were not working as illegal parking continued with cars blocking the left-hand lane.
They said cars and buses had to make "split-second" manoeuvres to avoid parked vehicles and an "accident was waiting to happen".
'Step up'
"It's great that the council have finally listened and placed bollards along this section of road," one person, who asked not to be named, said.
"But they now need to step up and get parking enforcement to make frequent visits in order to prevent the garage blocking the highway."
The council previously said it had spoken to the owner of O'Connor's Garage - who has been approached for comment - about concerns over illegal parking.
It said bollards had been installed as part of work to "keep both footway and cycleway infrastructure safe".
"Penalty charge notices are issued if a vehicle is not removed after the observation period has been carried out," a spokesperson said.
"A five-minute observation period is required for private vehicles and 20 minutes observation time for commercial vehicles before a penalty charge notice (PCN) can be issued.
"This approach to enforcement is consistent across the city."
But residents said they believed it was "unacceptable" to allow vehicles to remain on double yellow lines for any amount of time, before being given a PCN.
Northumbria Police urged anybody who saw a vehicle parked in a dangerous position, or blocking a road, to report it to the force.
It said: "We'll continue to work closely with the council to tackle irresponsible motorists who cause an obstruction or hazard on our roads.
"Traffic contraventions, such as a vehicle parked on double yellow lines, should be reported to the relevant local authority."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.