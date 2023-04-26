Nikki Allan trial: Girl's blood-stained body found in basement
- Published
A seven-year-old girl's "heavily bloodstained" body was found dumped in the basement of a derelict building more than 30 years ago, a court heard.
Nikki Allan was found with 37 stab wounds in the Old Exchange building, Sunderland, in October 1992.
David Boyd, 55, of Chesterton Court, Stockton-on-Tees, denies murder.
A forensic scientist told Newcastle Crown Court that trails of blood indicated Nikki had been "dragged for some distance" through the building.
The court has heard Nikki was seen "skipping" behind a man shortly before 22:00 on 7 October 1992 towards the Old Exchange.
It is believed her killer lifted her up and pushed her inside through a broken boarded up window more than 6ft off the ground.
Her disappearance sparked a major search with members of the community finding her body in the basement of the building the following morning.
On the fourth day of the the trial, the court heard a statement from PC Nigel Beattie, the first police officer to reach Nikki's body.
He recalled that officers met a woman in the street who was in a "distressed state" and cried out "Oh God! It's the bairn, they've found the bairn" at about 10:30 on 8 October.
A group of men then directed him to a corner room in the basement where he saw Nikki's body lying against a wall.
He said her face and head were "covered in blood" and her chest appeared to have a blood-soaked "hole in it".
Hilary Parkinson, the forensic scientist who examined the scene, found "splashes of blood" on the sill and floor around the window used for entry and a blood-stained brick.
She said Nikki was struck at least three times with large amounts of blood found in a ground-floor room.
Ms Parkinson said there were "drag marks visible in the dust and debris" leading down stairs to the basement and through one room into another.
Jurors were told her body had been pulled "for some distance" by the legs.
Ms Parkinson said Nikki's face, hair and green T-shirt were "heavily blood stained".
She said the use of DNA in criminal prosecutions was "in its infancy" in 1992 but she used adhesive tape to take fibre samples from Nikki's body at the scene.
The jury has previously been shown CCTV footage the prosecution says shows Nikki and her killer and features an adult walking in front of a child.
They have also been told a woman heard screaming coming from the Old Exchange.
The trial continues.
