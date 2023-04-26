Tyne Tunnel fares to rise up to 50p each way
Transport bosses have said the fare to use the Tyne Tunnel will rise by up to 50p each way.
The cost for cars will go from £1.90 to £2.20 and for HGVs it will increase from £3.90 to £4.40 from 1 May.
However, there are concerns that the rise could impact struggling families in the North East.
The North East Joint Transport Committee previously heard there was "little or no option" to raise the tariff.
Inflated energy costs and debts following delays to the construction of the second tunnel have been blamed, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
In a statement, tunnel operator TT2 said the "upkeep and construction" costs were "solely funded by tolls".
It said it was necessary to cover the "running and maintenance" costs of both tunnels in line with inflation.
The price hike had been put back from February over the impact the cost of living was having on residents over winter.
The LDRS said some councillors thought the price rise "kept putting the burden on people who cannot afford the increase".
Meanwhile, others said the toll would not have been increased if they were not obliged to.
Since 2021, the tunnel has been using a cashless payment system, with automatic number plate recognition cameras monitoring drivers.
Those who fail to pay are given an unpaid toll charge notice (UTCN) of £60, reduced to £30 if paid within 14 days.
