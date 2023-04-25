Nikki Allan trial: Witness saw girl with man on night of killing
A young girl was seen walking with a man on the night more than 30 years ago seven-year-old Nikki Allan was killed in Sunderland, a court heard.
Margaret Hodgson spotted the pair, who she thought were father and daughter, as she sat in a car waiting for her mother, Newcastle Crown Court was told.
Nikki's body was found with 37 stab wounds in the derelict Old Exchange building in October 1992.
David Boyd, 55, of Chesterton Court, Stockton-on-Tees, denies murder.
In a written statement, Ms Hodgson described seeing a man walking with a "very small girl."
'Nothing appeared untoward'
She was with her niece Claire MacBeth in the car outside the factory who asked her to check the time, the court was told.
She said: "It was exactly 9 minutes to 10. My attention was drawn to a man walking with a very small young girl.
"They were walking together but not hand in hand. At intervals the little girl would drop behind and then skip to catch up.
"They appeared to be father and daughter. Nothing appeared untoward".
Ms Hodgson said the man was aged between 27 and 28 and about 5ft 8ins tall, with "dark coloured hair in a skinhead starting to grow out".
The jury has previously been shown CCTV footage the prosecution says shows Nikki and her killer and features and adult walking in front of a child.
Ms Hodgson said she later helped a police produce two images of the man she saw.
The trial continues.
