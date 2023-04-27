Man backs new River Tyne life-saving gear after son drowned
- Published
A father whose son drowned after a night out has welcomed new rescue gear that has already helped save seven lives along Newcastle's Quayside.
Charlie Pope, 19, drowned in Manchester's Rochdale canal after going missing during a night out in 2018.
Since his death Nick Pope, from Ponteland, has campaigned for more safety measures on water ways.
Firefighter Tommy Richardson said the emergency throw bags were much more effective than life rings and buoys.
Small and lightweight, they can be thrown to a person, who can then be pulled to safety, or held until fire crews arrive.
They have been handed to businesses along the Gateshead Newcastle Quayside, where staff have been trained by Mr Richardson, Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS) open water safety specialist.
"Seven lives have been saved, staff at the By The River Brew Company have saved five people and staff at the Baltic have saved another," said Mr Richardson.
"At the weekend a woman was saved using one of the new throw bags on the Newcastle Quayside."
He said at least 250 people had been trained to use them and 14 throw bags had been installed along the Newcastle Quayside, from the Redheugh Bridge to the Ouseburn.
They can only be accessed with a 999 call to the fire service, with a code given to the caller.
Mr Pope said the bags have been "incredibly important and impressive" and might have helped save Charlie.
Charlie, a student in Manchester, was on his way back to his hall of residence after a night out when he lost his footing and fell into the water.
"The one piece of advice I would give, is where you can, please avoid walking close to water on your way home," Mr Pope said.
"If you do need to walk home near to the water, please make sure you are accompanied by someone just in case you get into difficulties."
'Heartbreaking deaths'
He added he did not want another family to experience the same grief.
"Everybody naturally thinks that they can come to no harm and that they will never end up in the water," said Mr Pope.
"You think to yourself, it only ever happens to other people and other families. We thought that, until it happened to our family."
Mr Richardson said he was in touch with six families whose relatives have drowned.
"It's heartbreaking to think those deaths could have been avoided," he said.
"Nick Pope said to me he wished we'd met under different circumstances - we are friends because of this, but we both wish we could've met in another way."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.