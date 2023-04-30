Upset as cash-strapped Age UK axes Sunderland classes
Older people say they feel let down by a charity which scrapped their classes without notice.
Age UK members at Sunderland's Bradbury Centre were told last week sessions like tap dancing, yoga, Pilates and computing had been permanently stopped.
Age UK said it was a "real shame", blaming financial challenges, worsened by Covid and cost of living crisis.
Pauline Clark, a member for several years, described how people had cried "all weekend" after hearing the news.
About 30 members had attended classes, designed to help them stay active, healthy and socialising with others.
Some paid up to £40 per month to attend several sessions each week and were told last week the activities had been ended with immediate effect.
"We have lost everything you can think of," Ms Clark, from Sunderland, said.
'Everyone vulnerable'
Some participants said they had been left with "nowhere else to go".
Ms Clark said: "When people got the call, they were crying for the whole weekend.
"Everyone here is vulnerable, every single one of us is vulnerable and we've asked for nothing other than the classes".
She said some members suffered from mental health issues and loneliness, and GPs had prescribed the classes.
Brenda Graham, who had been attending classes for about three years, said the loss of the service would "leave a big gap" for the city's older community.
Yoga and tai-chi instructor Margaret Nysler-Smith, who had been employed by Age UK for more than 17 years, said members "didn't get a chance to say goodbye" or exchange contact details due to the immediacy of the decision.
"It's cruel and heartless for me and all participants," she said.
"I was dealing with people who are lonely and have nowhere else to go."
'Real shame'
The charity said it had made the "difficult decision" to stop some activities as it could "no longer afford to run them" and would refunding members who had paid in advance.
A spokesperson for Age UK Sunderland said it had been "a real shame" because "the activities were really enjoyed by participants".
"If we could have kept them going we would certainly have done so," they said.
"We know this will be upsetting and a shock to many of our service users, but we are doing everything we can to make sure they can continue to enjoy a range of classes and activities."
The charity said it was working with staff, volunteers and other organisations to run a "variety of activities and support services" in the city.
It said it was also liaising with affected staff to find alternative roles within the organisation.
