Northumbria Police chief says public need to trust force
The public must be able to trust and have confidence in the police, the new head of the Northumbria force has said.
Vanessa Jardine said faith in policing had been affected by national events which saw all forces undergo checks to "root out" rogue officers and staff.
"Northumbria Police were already doing an awful lot of work to tackle those behaviours and we will continue to do that," she said.
She also vowed to tackle knife crime after a series of teenage stabbings.
'Small number'
Ms Jardine, who was most recently deputy chief constable at West Midlands Police, took up the role in March.
"I am very clear on the standards of behaviour that I expect of police officers and staff here," she said.
"People will hear me talk about that all the time.
"The vast, vast majority of people do an absolutely brilliant job.
"It's a very small number but there is no place in policing for those very small numbers."
Ms Jardine spent six months as Northumbria's temporary assistant chief constable in 2016.
On youth knife crime she said the force needed to talk to young people.
"We need to get into schools, talk to them, educate them, understand why they feel the need to carry a knife in the first place," she said.
One way of restoring trust in policing, she added, was to listen to communities.
The force recently announced plans to axe the majority of its community support officers to help pay for extra frontline staff, a move which would see 134 more officers on neighbourhood beats.
Ms Jardine added that while some stations had closed she wanted to work to "put policing back" into some of those areas.
"It might not be in a traditional police station but there are lots of areas with our partners where we can work with and for the community so I think we need to take a different approach to how we do things," she said.
