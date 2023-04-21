Double-decker bus overturns into field near Stanley
A double-decker bus with 11 passengers on board has overturned and crashed into a field in County Durham.
Two passengers were taken to hospital for treatment, following the accident at about 12:30 BST.
Go North East, which runs the service, said the driver was uninjured and it was "really pleased" none of the passengers had been seriously hurt.
An investigation is under way into the accident, which happened on Lowery Lane, between Stanley and Craghead.
North East Ambulance service said it sent a series of teams to the scene, including two ambulance crews and three from its Hazardous Area Response Team.
"We were also supported by our colleagues at Durham Constabulary and the County Durham and Darlington Fire and Rescue Service," a spokesperson said.
"In total, we treated eleven patients, two of which were taken to the University Hospital of North Durham for further treatment."
Gary Edmundson, operations director at Go North East, said the firm was "supporting all those involved" and working with police to "try and understand what happened".
"This is a one-off accident and we're trying to understand what happened to make sure we can learn from it and see if there's anything we can do to make sure we don't have similar incidents," he said.
Durham Police said the road between the Punch Bowl and Black House crossroads would remain closed for "some time".
