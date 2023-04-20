North Shields PC attacker sentenced for life-changing kicking
A man who kicked a police officer so hard it left him with life-changing injuries has avoided being jailed.
PC Paul Gillespie was set upon by Paul Luke on Christmas Eve 2020 when he and a colleague were called to a disturbance in North Shields.
The officer fell, snapped his leg and underwent surgery to fit metal rods.
Luke, 38, was sentenced to 14 months in prison, suspended for two years, after admitting two charges including assaulting an emergency worker.
PC Gillespie, whose leg was broken in two places, was forced to take seven months off work after undergoing the "extensive, lengthy and painful treatment", Northumbria Police said.
He was attacked when he and another officer were taking Luke into a police van.
PC Gillespie dropped to the ground in "agonising pain" as Luke continued to make threats, lashing out at his colleague.
The second officer suffered minor injuries as a result of the altercation.
Luke, of Waterville Road, had also pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with the intent to resist arrest relating to both officers.
He was sentenced at Newcastle's Moot Hall.
"PC Gillespie has suffered life-changing injuries when he responded to an everyday incident where he was just trying to do his job," a force spokesperson said.
"Emergency service responders join their organisations because they want to help keep people safe and protect their communities - they should not be exposed to this type of abuse in return."
