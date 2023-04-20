David Hunter murder trial: Accused 'didn't share plans to kill wife'
A man accused of murdering his terminally ill wife did not tell her he planned to kill her in case she changed her mind, a court has heard.
David Hunter's wife Janice, 74, died of asphyxiation in December 2021 at their home near Paphos, Cyprus.
Lawyers for the 75-year-old retired Northumberland miner say Mrs Hunter's death was assisted suicide.
Paphos District Court heard he told a psychiatrist he had kept his intention to kill his wife from her.
The three judges were reminded that the defendant admitted killing his wife, before trying to take his own life.
Clinical psychiatrist Katerina Stylianiduo had examined him shortly after Mrs Hunter, who had blood cancer, died.
She said Mr Hunter told her he did not tell his wife what he was about to do, in case she had a change of heart.
Following a heated exchange, the defence asked Ms Stylianiduo if she explained to him she may appear as a court witness at a later date.
She said she felt she did not need to at that point.
At court:
Fiona Trott - BBC North of England Correspondent in Paphos
David Hunter looks weary. The pensioner has already been in custody for 16 months and he tells me he's confused about today's hearing.
He says he wasn't sure who the psychiatrists were when he spoke to them shortly after killing his wife in December 2021.
He's not just tired with how long the trial is taking, he's also frustrated.
"I just feel like I haven't had my say," he explains.
Today's hearing has been intense at times.
Outside court, Mr Hunter has been sitting quietly with his lawyer, planning the next hearing.
It's hard and it's hard for his family in the UK. It's just over a year since the court process started and they're still grieving.
Mr Hunter is on trial for murder after a plea deal on the lesser charge of manslaughter collapsed in December.
Mr and Mrs Hunter had moved from Ashington, Northumberland, to Paphos 20 years ago.
His legal team say she begged him to end her life and have argued it was assisted suicide.
The trial will resume on Monday when the prosecution is due to hear from another psychiatrist who examined David Hunter after the killing.
