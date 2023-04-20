Newcastle children teach firefighters life-saving sign language
- Published
A team of firefighters have been taught potentially life-saving sign language by a group of deaf schoolchildren.
The youngsters, aged from 4 to 12, were inspired after learning about "people who help us" at Broadwood Primary and Jesmond Park Academy in Newcastle.
They taught the rescuers 20 key phrases - including "How many people inside?" and "Stay calm" and "Are you hurt?"
It is hoped it will help crews called to a house fire or serious incident where a someone is deaf.
Watch manager Steven Walker, from Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service, said: "It has been a wonderful experience to learn the essential sign language phrases that could ultimately help to save somebody's life in the future.
"It's also very rewarding to know young people from our community hold the fire service in such high regard to produce this empathetic project to help our frontline responding teams."
Kirsten Binns, from Broadwood Primary School HIARP (Hearing Impairment Additionally Resourced Provision), said: "The children benefited by deepening their vocabulary and understanding of the work of firefighters in the local community, and by teaching them some basic signs."
A fact sheet containing the words and phrases will be stored on every fire appliance across the Tyne and Wear service area.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.