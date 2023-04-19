Blind ex-England footballer Dave Thomas opens Newcastle guide dogs centre
- Published
A guide dogs training centre has officially opened which will double the number of animals that can be trained each year.
It is hoped the site in Newcastle will reduce waiting times and allow people to regain their independence.
People with sight loss can face waits of up to two years for a guide dog.
It was opened by former England and Middlesbrough footballer Dave Thomas, 72, who uses guide dog Hannah after losing his sight to glaucoma.
The ex-winger, who lives in County Durham, played for several clubs including Burnley, QPR and Everton, in a career spanning almost 20 years.
He was capped for England eight times between 1974 and 1975.
'Independence'
Thomas became the first former top flight footballer to be registered blind and was partnered with dog Hannah in 2017, who herself was trained in Newcastle. He has raised thousands of pounds for charity.
"I think the most important thing is that independence that she has given me," he said.
"She's an amazing dog, she has changed my life."
Some 45 guide dogs a year can be trained at the centre, double the current amount, and they will be trained for users across the North East.
Jamie Hambro, chair of charity Guide Dogs, said "catching up" on numbers following the Covid-19 pandemic had been a "major issue" as training and breeding had to be stopped.
He added that it was important to match the right person with the right dog.
"If we don't then maybe after six month's that dog won't really work for that service user and has to come back, be retrained and be sent somewhere else - it's not good for the person and it's not good for the dog either," he said.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.