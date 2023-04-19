Sunderland esports teams to be homed in listed buildings
A scheme to convert listed buildings into accommodation for elite esports teams has been approved.
British Esports wants to turn three Grade-II listed properties in West Sunniside, Sunderland into "separate dwelling houses".
Each will provide a place to stay for 25 people, as well as gaming rooms.
The organisation is already turning a former car showroom into the National Esports Performance Campus (NEPC) near the Stadium of Light.
Competitive online gaming, where teams pit their skills against rivals, has tournaments with prizes of millions of pounds and attracts huge audiences across the globe.
As well as hosting competitions, the NEPC centre in Sunderland is aiming to attract and nurture new talent, with classrooms where students can study for a BTEC in esports.
The proposals for the former offices in West Sunniside will create accommodation for esports teams, including home national teams, during their performance training at the NEPC.
Those behind the scheme told the Local Democracy Reporting Partnership that having both the performance campus and accommodation in the city would help bring more success in the Global Esports Games and future international tournaments.
Proposals include the repurposing existing rooms for lounges, kitchens, bathrooms and games rooms with the plans "utilising the existing historic layout of the buildings".
Councillor Graeme Miller, leader of Sunderland City Council, has previously welcomed esports developments on Wearside.
Last month, he said: "British Esports' investment in Riverside Sunderland and in Sunniside fits perfectly with our regeneration programme, which is transforming both of these parts of the city centre, and we're delighted to be working closely with them to support them with their plans."
