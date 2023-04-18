Sunderland Nissan worker dies at car factory
- Published
A worker has died at Nissan's car manufacturing plant in Sunderland, the company has said.
The man, who has not been identified, died at the factory in Washington Road on Monday afternoon.
It is not believed to have been industrial-related and the site continues to operate.
Nissan Sunderland's vice president of manufacturing Adam Pennick said its thoughts were with his family.
Mr Pennick said: "Sadly a member of our team passed away while at work.
"Our thoughts are with our colleague's family, and those close to him, at this extremely sad time."
The plant, which employs more than 6,000 workers and was built in 1984, produces cars including the Nissan Juke and Qashqai.
It is responsible for manufacturing cars for the UK and Europe and last year, it announced the production of further electrified models at the site.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.