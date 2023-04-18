Longbenton man says flat so cold he has to stay in bed
A disabled man who says his flat needs urgent repairs to its heating has urged the housing association to carry them out immediately or relocate him.
Gavin Blacklock says his health has worsened since the heating problem in his Longbenton home and he had to spend some days in bed to stay warm.
The father, who has arthritis and breathing issues, added accessibility issues had not yet been addressed.
Newcastle-based Your Homes said repairs to Mr Blacklock's home were a priority.
"I just don't have a life," he said.
"The cold is just getting on top of me, it's making me not breathe properly."
Mr Blacklock said a problem with his central heating means within minutes of switching off the system the flat becomes cold.
He needs a machine to help him breathe, which he said had become more difficult since the apparent fault began.
Mr Blacklock said he often relied on a quilt and three blankets to keep warm, adding his hands and feet were often "ice cold".
He said: "I just can't cope no more.
"I want a life back, I want to spend time with my wife and kids and enjoy life, but you can't when you are struggling."
Mr Blacklock said he also often struggled to leave his flat as the front of his electric wheelchair gets stuck in the doorway.
He added: "I just need to be in a warm house, it's not much to ask in this day and age. Either move me or fix this place."
Your Homes, which is responsible for Mr Blacklock's home, said it would work closely with him to resolve the issues with heating and accessibility.
A spokesperson said staff would visit him to discuss any additional support to help "reassess his housing needs".
They added: "We want all of our customers to be safe and warm in their homes and we will work closely with Mr Blacklock to achieve this."
