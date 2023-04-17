Sunderland AFC: Flare thrown into disabled fans' section
Police are investigating after a flare was thrown into the disabled fans' section during Sunderland's football match with Birmingham City.
The object was thrown by away supporters who were seated in the stand above on Saturday.
Footage recorded by a fan shows what appears to be a flare land with a plume of blue smoke rising into the air.
It landed between the wheels of a wheelchair but no-one was injured, Northumbria Police said.
A spokesman said officers were trying to identify those responsible and the force asked anyone with information to get in touch.
Meanwhile, 1,500 people have signed an online petition launched by Sunderland fans calling for the club to move the section for away supporters.
They warn that missiles thrown from the top stand are "now a regular occurrence" at home games.
The change.org petition says the club have tried to tackle the problem with stricter searches but it has proved "almost impossible to police".
Sunderland coach Tony Mowbray said objects such as flares were "dangerous", adding: "The authorities at each club, or the football authorities who govern the game, it's something for them to address with police I assume."
The game saw Sunderland win 2-1 - their first home victory in six matches.
