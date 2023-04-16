Bradley Lowery: Jermain Defoe reflects on friendship
Former England striker Jermain Defoe has said he thinks about Bradley Lowery every day.
Defoe became "best mates" with the young Sunderland fan, who was diagnosed with neuroblastoma - a rare type of cancer - when he was 18 months old.
Bradley passed away in 2017 aged six, with his story touching the hearts of thousands.
Reflecting on the friendship on BBC podcast Jermain Defoe: Outside The Box, he described it as "a special time".
Speaking to Bradley's mum, Gemma, at her Blackhall Colliery home, Defoe said seeing his friend suffer "changed me as a person".
"He will always be in my heart, for the rest of my life," he said.
"There's not a day that goes past where I don't wake up and think about little Bradley, because his love is genuine."
Defoe was the captain of Sunderland when he first met Bradley in September 2016.
The young fan was a mascot for the Black Cats before a game against Everton when he was introduced to his "hero" Defoe, who has remained close with the Lowery family.
In a dressing room recording of the moment they met, Bradley can be heard asking "where's Jermain?" before showing him their matching football boots.
"It was something I'd never experienced before", said Defoe.
Gemma, who went on to set up a charity in her son's name, said the pair's friendship had "meant a lot" to him and the family.
"When you came to the hospital he jumped on his bed and fell asleep cuddling you," she told Defoe.
"All he wanted was a cuddle.
"You're from totally different backgrounds, totally different cultures, but that connection was instant."
