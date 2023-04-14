Newcastle rape detectives release image of man
Detectives investigating the rape of a man in a Newcastle bar have released an image of a man they want to trace.
Northumbria Police said the victim, in his 20s, was attacked in Rusty's bar on Times Square in the early hours of 30 December.
It is believed the man police wish to trace was in the area at the time of the attack and may have information.
Police said the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.
