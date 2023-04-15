Women tell of helping save dachshunds from meat markets
Two North East women have spoken about their involvement in a charity rescuing dachshunds destined for meat markets.
Charity Dachshund Rescue and Support Group said it had saved 130 dogs from China and North Korea since it was formed in 2020.
The animals are brought over to the UK and found homes.
Humane Society International estimates 30 million dogs are eaten across Asia per year although demand is believed to have dwindled in some areas.
Christina Taylor-Chisholm enjoys walks in Tynemouth with her rescued dog, Coco.
She said: "She does have a lot of small scars all over her. Chances are, she's been mistreated.
"She's the nicest family dog.
"Whether they've been stolen, found on the street or used for breeding, they are then sold in to the meat trade and slaughtered."
Christine Barker now owns Cassie, who was bred "back-to-back" before being "sold to the butcher".
"Cassie came out of her crate and rolled across my rug. She knew she was home and there was love in that house for her," she said.
HSI works across Asia to end the dog meat trade, with projects in South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia, China and India.
A charity spokesperson said: "Most people across Asia don't in fact eat dogs and cats, it's not part of the culinary mainstream and there are vibrant national movements across Asia to end the trade.
"It's a trade which for the most part is fuelled by crime and jeopardises not only animal welfare but also human health due to the trade's association with the spread of deadly diseases such as rabies."
