Tyne and Wear Metro trains disrupted after cable theft

A Metro train bound for Newcastle Airport
The Metro was partly-suspended between Pelaw and South Shields

Train services in part of the North East have been disrupted after a further cable theft was reported.

Tyne and Wear Metro had to be suspended in both directions between Pelaw and South Shields at about 05:00 BST on Friday.

Metro operator Nexus said the theft happened in the Jarrow area, but services had since resumed.

Trains will be subject to delays and tickets are still being accepted on local buses, Nexus said.

It is the latest in a spate of cable thefts that have taken parts of the network offline this year, with services previously disrupted in North Tyneside and Newcastle.

Nexus has offered a £1,000 reward to help identify those responsible for the disruption.

