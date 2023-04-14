Tyne and Wear Metro trains disrupted after cable theft
- Published
Train services in part of the North East have been disrupted after a further cable theft was reported.
Tyne and Wear Metro had to be suspended in both directions between Pelaw and South Shields at about 05:00 BST on Friday.
Metro operator Nexus said the theft happened in the Jarrow area, but services had since resumed.
Trains will be subject to delays and tickets are still being accepted on local buses, Nexus said.
It is the latest in a spate of cable thefts that have taken parts of the network offline this year, with services previously disrupted in North Tyneside and Newcastle.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.