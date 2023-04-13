Tyne Bridge revamp given planning approval
The refurbishment of the Tyne Bridge has moved a step closer with the approval of planning consent for the works.
Restoration of the crossing between Newcastle and Gateshead is due to begin in the autumn and could take up to four years.
It follows a long-running saga to secure funding for the scheme.
Newcastle City Council said the revamp would "preserve the bridge for future generations".
The Grade II* listed structure carries about 70,000 vehicles each day and will celebrate its 100th birthday in 2028.
'Major repairs'
After years of campaigning by regional leaders, last summer the government announced a £41.3m package to cover work on both the bridge and the Central Motorway.
Work had initially been estimated to take two years but that figure was doubled when inspections found the structure to be in a much worse condition that first thought.
The council said the project would include "major repairs and repainting of the bridge's structure and resurfacing of the road and footways".
Steelwork and concrete repairs are also due to be undertaken along with the replacement of drainage systems and the installation of new lighting, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
It was previously announced traffic would be reduced to one lane in either direction during the works.
Granting consent for the scheme to proceed, the council's planning department said it would lead to an "ongoing preservation of the bridge so that it can continue to be used by the public, and the repair or replacement of those features which are deemed to be a risk to public safety".
