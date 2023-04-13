Byker man jailed after £119k of drugs found in house
- Published
A drug dealer has been jailed after more than £119,000 worth of drugs was discovered in his house.
Mark Simmonette was apprehended by officers hours after a raid in Walker, Newcastle.
Police found thousands of pregablin and valium tablets, cannabis, crack cocaine and heroin.
The 33-year-old, now of Dibley Street in Byker, admitted six counts of possession with intent to supply drugs and was jailed for 30 months.
Officers found the drugs wrapped up and ready for supply when they carried out the raid in July last year.
After sentencing on Wednesday, Northumbria Police said it continued to take "strong action" against those who "profit from the sale" of illegal drugs.
Sgt Chris Johnson, from the force's serious and organised crime investigation team, said the drugs had since been destroyed.
"Our communities do not want drug dealers like Simmonette living and working on their doorstep - and I am pleased he is now behind bars, and his drugs safely destroyed," he said.
Mr Johnson added that the force continued to work with Newcastle City Council to identify those exploited by drug-related crime.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.