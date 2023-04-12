Gateshead Civic Centre future in spotlight as staff work from home
The future of Gateshead Civic Centre is likely to be reviewed after annual running costs rose and almost 80% of its desks are unused as staff work from home.
A report by the borough council says the building may require extensive renovation over the next 20 years while occupancy has "plummeted".
Monitoring found a maximum of 480 of 2,250 desks were in use at any time.
The council said it carefully managed its assets.
A report released by the authority said annual running costs for the building on Regent Street have risen to £1.4m per year with work likely to be needed in coming years to windows, toilets and kitchen areas.
Officers are expected to conduct an options appraisal on the future of the building, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said, with the project focusing on what investments need to be made to make it attractive to rental tenants.
'Not fit for purpose'
The building's single heating system may prove to be an obstacle, council officers have conceded.
The authority's depots are also a cause for concern with most "no longer fit for purpose", the report says.
It points to problems with poor insulation, temperature controls, energy management and vermin.
Sandra Watson, service director for housing, environment and healthy communities, said: "Without careful management, there is potential to waste money by keeping buildings that are not fit for use or unnecessary.
"Equally, all assets have a value and if they are no longer required, we might be able to sell them to unlock that value and use or invest the money elsewhere.
"We live in ever-changing times. Factors like population change, changes in deprivation levels, digitalisation and the effect of Covid-19 are changing how we work and how we deliver our services."
