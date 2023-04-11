Roy 'Chubby' Brown manager criticises Consett Empire decision
A council-run theatre should "let people decide" if they want to attend shows by controversial comedian Roy "Chubby" Brown, his manager has said.
Ritchie Hoyle has urged Durham County Council to allow the comedian to return to its Empire Theatre in Consett.
On Thursday, the venue told the Middlesbrough-born comic he was no longer in its "vision" for future acts.
The council has said it had "no plans" to book Brown, while Mr Hoyle accused it of acting like a "dictatorship".
Several venues have cancelled shows by the comedian in recent years due to the content of his shows, which some feel is racist, misogynistic and homophobic.
However, Mr Hoyle argued that "fans know what they are getting" and the material forms part of Brown's character, and is not reality.
"Let the people decide, would that not be a good vision to have for an entertainment venue?" Mr Hoyle said.
"I believe the nature of Roy's show is irrelevant here now - what gives [the council] the right to decide what people can and can't watch?"
Mr Hoyle claimed he is yet to receive an official explanation from the council.
"I'm totally baffled and confused by the decision, there is a huge demand in the area for Roy to perform".
Durham County Council has faced backlash from some - including fans and residents - who believe it is "comedy".
On Thursday, it confirmed Brown would not be returning to the venue, but did not go into further detail.
Alison Clark, head of culture, sport and tourism, said: "We can confirm that we were approached by Roy Chubby Brown's tour manager and have responded to say we have no plans to book this act at Empire Consett."
Brown, whose real name is Royston Vasey, has previously been rejected by venues in Morecambe.Sheffield, Swansea,Cumbria and Nottingham over concerns about his material.
Durham County Council declined to comment further.
