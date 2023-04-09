Newcastle Grainger Market: More upgrades planned after roof restored
Millions of pounds worth of upgrades at Newcastle's Grainger Market should start this year, a council has said.
The building's barrelled glass roof has already been restored following a troubled construction project.
Further improvement work will begin in the autumn, with stallholders suggesting a new food court, improved toilets, security and marketing.
The site, built in 1835, secured a £7m grant from the government's Levelling Up fund and £2m from the city council.
The roof renovation was originally announced in July 2017 but work did not begin until two years later.
In November 2019, contractors Esh Build had to put the refurbishment on hold for 20 months after uncovering "hidden problems".
Structural weaknesses in its gable walls were blamed for the delays, while Newcastle City Council approved an extra £1.9m of borrowing in 2021 to complete the project - taking its total cost to £5.15m.
"Consultation with the traders is ongoing and the new designs are progressing well, again with trader involvement," a council spokesperson said.
"A contractor will be brought on board in the autumn to start the work in the market," they added.
A deadline of March 2024 has been set by ministers to spend the Levelling Up funding.
Also included in the bid was more than £10m for transformations of Old Eldon Square and Blackett Street, but both projects were dropped by the local authority in 2022.
It is unclear what that funding will be used for, with the council previously admitting that it had been "placed at risk" of being clawed back by the government, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
'Attract younger people'
Stallholders have expressed hope that the market's revival will continue apace.
Kay Quickfall, of Pet Lamb Patisserie, said: "I feel like those of us at the two ends of the arcade had the worst of it - we were totally cut off and our footfall dropped by 50% once the scaffolding went up.
"I understand it had to be done, but it was a bit of a killer. If it was not for our outside orders, we would not have been able to survive based on passing trade alone.
"The fact that the works are reaching the end now is really exciting because it has been a nightmare - but none of that matters now and it all looks lovely."
Gift shop entrepreneur Tian Tang was thrilled to see the market's roof brought back to its former glory, having been forced to move her shop away from the arcade to one of the aisles because of the damage the building works were causing her trade.
She has urged the council to put more money into advertising on social media, in an effort to attract more young people .
"There are a lot of elderly people who come to the Grainger Market because it is part of their routine, but if we can attract more young people too that would be good," she added.
