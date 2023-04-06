Newcastle man who set dog on police officers jailed
A man who set his dog on two police officers, leaving one with lasting injuries, has been jailed.
Sean Bell, from Banbury Road, Kenton, also punched an officer while being arrested in Blyth, Northumberland, last year.
At Newcastle Crown Court, the 37-year-old was sentenced to eight years and six months and banned from keeping pets for 18 years.
The dog involved in the attack, Buster, is due to be destroyed.
Officers had been attending to reports of a domestic incident when the attack happened in January 2022.
The court heard how a male officer was bitten, and his female colleague suffered puncture wounds to her leg when Bell ordered his dog to "get them".
He then encouraged the dog to keep attacking the officers while they tried to place handcuffs on him.
The female officer has since sustained lasting nerve damage, Northumbria Police said.
In custody, Bell then spat at an officer, while screaming abuse from a custody suite.
A jury found him guilty of two counts of being in charge of a dangerously out of control dog following a trial in November.
He was also found guilty of two counts of an assault with intent to avoid apprehension and one count of common assault.
'Dangerous situation'
After sentencing on 4 April, Ch Supt Sam Renninson said Bell's actions were "completely unacceptable".
He praised the bravery of the officers involved and said the force would not tolerate any such behaviour.
"Each and every day we are faced with potentially dangerous situations but we don't come to work to be assaulted - and it can't ever simply become just a part of the job," he said.
"As a force filled with animal lovers, it is also distressing to see a dog used in such a way to attack our officers.
"It is important that anyone responsible for such behaviour is brought to justice, and I hope this case sends a clear message that this conduct will not be tolerated."
