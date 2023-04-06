Roy 'Chubby' Brown asked not to return to Consett Empire
- Published
The comedian Roy "Chubby" Brown has been asked not to return to a council-run venue after a string of cancellations of his shows elsewhere.
Durham County Council told the BBC the comic would not be performing again at its Empire Theatre in Consett.
Some of Brown's gigs have been cancelled in the past year, with one council saying he was not "compatible" with its values.
His tour manager said the decision not to run his shows was "baffling".
In a social media post, he said the comic, whose real name is Royston Vasey, had been told his show was not in the Consett theatre's "vision" for future acts.
He said that as a result, the Empire Theatre's management had decided against a return following similar decisions by venues in recent months, including Workington, Sheffield and Edinburgh.
Brown's tour manager Ritchie Hoyle added he and Brown would "soldier on" and that "snowflakes would not get us down".
The council confirmed Brown would not be returning to the venue, but did not go into further detail.
Alison Clark, its head of culture, sport and tourism, said: "We can confirm that we were approached by Roy Chubby Brown's tour manager and have responded to say we have no plans to book this act at Empire Consett."
He had performed at the theatre on a number of occasions and in 2013, he asked those who are not offended to "please stay away".
In September 2021, more than 28,000 people signed a petition after a similar planned performance was cancelled by Sheffield City Trust.
He had been due to appear at Sheffield City Hall, but the show was pulled when trust chief Andrew Snelling said Brown's material did not reflect its values.
At the time, Sheffield City Council leader Terry Fox said the authority "wholeheartedly" supported the trust's decision.
Meanwhile, Lancaster City Council cancelled Brown's plans to perform at The Platform in Morecambe in August 2022.
Its chief executive Mark Davies said it was a "fair, diverse and inclusive organisation" and Brown's shows were not "compatible with these values", with the council saying parts of his act were "outwardly racist, homophobic and misogynistic".
It prompted his tour manager to apologise to fans and add "woke culture wins again, I'm afraid - the world's gone mad".
Mr Hoyle has been approached by the BBC.
