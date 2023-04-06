Six teens arrested after Sunderland v Luton violence
- Published
Six teenagers have been arrested over football-related violence in Sunderland.
The group, aged between 15 and 17, were detained after the Black Cats' match against Luton Town on 18 March.
Northumbria Police said a number of people had been involved in violence outside The Wheatsheaf pub on Roker Avenue.
It warned that anyone found to be culpable could face a nationwide ban from football matches.
The teenagers have been released on bail and banned from the Stadium of Light for three months.
Insp Steve Prested said Northumbria Police had taken "swift" action to make the arrests and patrols would be stepped up ahead of Sunderland's home match with Hull City on Friday.
"Violence has no place in our communities and football rivalries are no excuse whatsoever to engage in such activity," he said.
"We are committed to dealing with anyone intent on causing disorder and continue to do so robustly and as effectively as possible."
Mr Prested said convictions for football violence can "affect your future career prospects" as they could be "disclosed to potential employers through a vetting process".
The force has continued to appeal to anyone who may have seen the disorder, or may have information, to make contact.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.