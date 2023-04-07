More Durham officers trained to use overdose antidote
- Published
A potentially lifesaving treatment for drug overdoses has been given to 34 people by police in County Durham.
More Durham Constabulary officers will now be trained in how to give Naloxone, used to counteract overdoses of opiates, such as heroin, fentanyl and methadone.
The kit, funded by Durham County Council, was introduced to the force in 2019.
In the past 12 months, 10 people in custody have been given Naloxone.
The drug, which allows time for medical help to arrive, is already used within the NHS, North East Ambulance Service and the region's drug services.
'Almost instant reaction'
Ch Insp Jason Meecham said: "We will never truly be able to determine if our actions have saved that person's life but what we do know is that our actions have given 34 people a chance to live.
"Naloxone provides an almost instant reaction, temporarily counteracting the effects of an opiate overdose," he said.
"Although they do still need medical attention, it gives them a chance of survival they might not have had otherwise."
He added it gave some of the "most vulnerable in our society" the chance to get "their lives back on track".
Almost 200 front line officers across County Durham and Darlington have recently been trained in using an alternative nasal spray, which is seen as just as effective as the injection.
Amanda Healy, the county council's director of public health, said: "We are really pleased that our funding has helped people in genuine need."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.