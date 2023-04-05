Morpeth road to be shut for several hours after crash, police say

Police carNorthumbria Police
Drivers have been urged to avoid the A196 near Morpeth

A road is expected to be shut for "several hours" after a crash in Northumberland, police have said.

Northumbria Police said it had responded to reports of a crash on the A196 near Morpeth shortly after 21:25 BST.

The road had been shut between Stobhill and Guidepost, the force added.

Drivers have been urged to avoid the area as emergency services attended and local diversions have been put in place.

