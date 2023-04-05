Sheldon Flanighan murder probe: Three appear in court
Three people have appeared in court over the death of an ambulance worker outside a pub.
Sheldon Flanighan, 55, from Northumberland died after being hit by a van outside the Bay Horse Pub, Cramlington.
Another man, also 55, was injured and taken to hospital after the incident at about 22:00 BST on 1 April.
Three people appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via video link charged with murder and attempted murder.
Toby Kelly, 37, of Wansbeck Avenue, Blyth, David Fairclough, 32, of Emerson Road, Newbiggin-by-the-Sea and Shannon Wooden, 27, of Blyth, all face the same charges.
Mr Kelly has also been charged with failing to provide a specimen for analysis.
In court on Wednesday, they spoke only to confirm their names. A plea hearing is expected to take place on 2 May.
Mr Flanighan worked for North East Ambulance Service which paid tribute to him in a statement.
