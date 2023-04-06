Firefighter who volunteers with police, ambulance and army praised
A firefighter who also dons uniforms for the police, ambulance service and Army says he is driven by a "passion for helping people".
Ryan Young delivers community safety advice in his day job with Tyne and Wear Fire and Rescue Service (TWFRS).
In his spare time, the 28-year-old volunteers as a special constable with Northumbria Police and an emergency crew member with St John Ambulance Service.
He is also a reservist with the Army.
Mr Young, of South Tyneside, joined the fire service in August having worked in a number of roles with the police including on the front desk and as part of a community engagement team.
He has volunteered with St John Ambulance for 16 years and provided support for the charity as part of the Queen's Platinum Jubilee celebrations in London last summer.
As a reservist with the Army since 2019, he is a member of Newcastle-based 103 Field Squadron which forms part of 71 Engineer Regiment.
'Experience comes in handy'
"I have a passion for helping people and that's what the emergency services are all about," he said.
"I've always found myself wanting to do more than just a job and volunteering in my spare time offers me the chance to do that.
"Having all this experience really does come in handy during my day job because it helps me look at the world a little differently and approach problems from all angles.
"I'd encourage anyone to get involved as a volunteer with any of our emergency services as the work you do can be life-changing even if it's something small."
Group manager Steve Thomas, head of TWFRS's prevention and education department, said Mr Young's dedication to local communities "cannot be questioned".
"Ryan is a fantastic asset to the service. He has the compassion and empathy we look for in all employees at the fire service and his voluntary work speaks volumes for the kind of person he is."
