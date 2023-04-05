Tomasz Oleszak: Murder accused pulled knife to scare attackers
A teenager accused of murdering a 14-year-old boy pulled out a knife to scare off a group intent on attacking him, a court has heard.
Tomasz Oleszak died in hospital a day after being stabbed in a Gateshead park in October.
The 15-year-old defendant, who was 14 at the time, has denied murder and an attempted wounding of another boy.
Newcastle Crown Court was told the accused accepted he stabbed Tomasz but denied that it was intentional.
Jurors heard the boy was walking with a 14-year-old girl who told him they were being followed by a group of youths which had made him "nervous" and "very scared".
CCTV footage showed the pair being followed into Whitehills Nature Park by eight boys and two girls shortly after 20:00 BST on 3 October.
Under questioning from his barrister, Peter Makepeace QC, the boy said he heard "heavy footsteps" and saw the group had closed the gap.
He said he carried on walking then felt something hit him in the back of his head causing him to stumble.
The boy said he turned and shouted "come on then" at the group in a bid to "make myself look bigger", adding: "I thought if I started shouting they would have thought 'we'll leave him alone'."
He said the group walked towards him saying "haway then", adding: "We all came together and started fighting".
When asked how he was fighting, the boy replied: "Just throwing my arms all over the place really. I was just trying my best to fight back the best I could."
The boy was grappled to the floor at which point he pulled out a "small kitchen knife" he had taken from his home, the jury heard.
When asked why he did that, he replied: "I couldn't say exactly, I felt maybe if I pulled it out and they know I've got it they might leave us alone."
He said he began swinging his arm then heard some of his attackers shout to run and the group fled.
'He's got a knife'
The boy said he thought might have "cut" or "slashed" someone as one of the group appeared to be "limping" as they ran away.
Jurors have heard Tomasz suffered a fatal stab wound while another boy had his jacket slashed.
The youth said he accepted stabbing Tomasz but when he asked if he intended to do that he replied "no".
Mr Makepeace asked: "Why did you throw your arms around with a knife in your hand?"
The boy replied: "To try and make it present that I had the knife as if one of them saw it they'd think 'he actually has got a knife'."
The boy said he caught up with the girl who had kept walking and met another friend whom he had called near Beacon Lough post office.
'Melt the knife'
He told his friend he may have stabbed someone and the trio started to run when they heard sirens, he said.
The girl left the boys a short while later.
The accused said he asked his friend if he knew of somewhere he could "put" the knife, and the friend led him to some bushes.
He dropped the knife there then called his mum to pick him up.
He told his mother he had been in a fight kept the full story from her because "I didn't want her to worry", he said.
At home, he exchanged messages with his friend and said he would retrieve the knife and have it "melted".
'Petrified'
The boy told jurors he meant he wanted the knife "dissolved" and "turned into nothing really".
He also received multiple messages from people saying they had heard he had stabbed someone, but the boy said he "lied" to them about his involvement.
When asked why he did so, the boy replied he was "in denial" and "petrified".
He was arrested two days later but gave "no comment" replies in three police interviews on the advice of his solicitor, he said.
The trial previously heard Tomasz, who moved to the UK from Poland in 2012, was fatally stabbed during unrest between a large group of youths.
One witness told police the defendant was "bouncing all over" after the stabbing and "seemed happy" to have stabbed Tomasz, jurors have heard.
The trial continues.
