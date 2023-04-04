Michelle Hanson: Man admits killing a Sunderland grandmother
A man has admitted killing a grandmother who was found dead at a house in Sunderland.
The body of Michelle Hanson, 47, was discovered with multiple neck injuries at a property in Brady Street on 3 December.
Alexander Carr, 33, of Wilfred Street, Sunderland, pleaded guilty to manslaughter but denied murder during a hearing at Newcastle Crown Court.
He is due to stand trial on the more serious charge on 19 May.
