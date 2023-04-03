Newcastle Quayside: Plot 12 development stopped by appeal judges
- Published
Developers have lost their appeal to build a major development which would have seen almost 300 flats built.
Packaged Living's plans for the project on Newcastle Quayside prompted concerns with some labelling the design "monolithic".
Last year, a judge reversed a planning inspector's decision to allow the development on Plot 12.
And now the Court of Appeal has upheld the decision against the multimillion-pound project.
The proposals to build 289 flats on the banks of the River Tyne were first rejected by Newcastle City Council in 2021, prompting a public inquiry.
The government's planning inspector overruled the city council's refusal but Newcastle City Council challenged the ruling and in November won its appeal, with a High Court hearing ruling a legal error had been made.
An appeal was lodged shortly afterwards.
That has now been refused as judges said the planning inspector's initial decision had been subject to a "deficiency" in her report.
Sir Keith Lindblom, senior president of tribunals, said this meant there had been "a real uncertainty about what she meant".
Lord Justice Lewis said there had also been uncertainty over some of the initial details relating to the impact on nearby St Ann's Church.
He said: "The reasons do not adequately explain the inspector's conclusion on that issue and leave a genuine and substantial doubt as to whether or not the inspector had taken a legally irrelevant consideration into account. For that reason, I agree that the appeal should be dismissed."
The plans could now be subject to another public inquiry in front of a new inspector, redrawn and submitted as a new planning application, or abandoned, reports the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
'Not against development'
Louise Richley, director at the St Ann's Quay building's management firm, said residents "genuinely hope this is the end of it now".
"This scheme was universally rejected not just by the council but by every single neighbour of the development," she said.
"We are not against development on that plot - it just has to be really carefully considered moving forward, based on the heritage implications and the fact that St Ann's Church is Grade I listed".
Newcastle City Council said it was "pleased" the appeal had been dismissed.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.