Cramlington murder probe: Man, 55, dies after being hit by van
- Published
Three people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died when he was hit by a van outside a pub.
Two men, both aged 55, were injured in the car park at the Bay Horse in Cramlington, Northumberland, on Saturday night.
One was pronounced dead at the scene and the other is in a critical condition in hospital.
Two men, aged 32 and 37, and a 27-year-old woman were arrested and remain in custody, Northumbria Police said.
Officers received a report at about 22:00 BST on Saturday that two men had been struck by a van following a disturbance inside.
A vehicle has also now been recovered in Blyth as part of the investigation.
Det Supt Jane Fairlamb, of Northumbria Police, said: "This is a tragic incident in which a man has lost his life, and another hospitalised with serious injuries.
"Our thoughts are with their families at this difficult time, and we'd ask their privacy is respected.
"Our investigation remains ongoing and there will be additional officers deployed across the Cramlington and Blyth areas today while we carry out further enquiries and speak with witnesses."