Tyne and Wear Metro trains resume between Newcastle and South Tyneside
Metro services between Gateshead and South Tyneside have resumed after engineers fixed a fallen powerline.
Operator Nexus had apologised and said trains between Gateshead Stadium, Jarrow and Brockley Whins would be halted until next week.
However, trains are now running after 800m (2,624ft) of fallen cable was fixed.
Metro infrastructure director Stuart Clarke said engineers had "worked round the clock" to repair the damage.
He said: "I'm pleased to confirm that Metro services have resumed this morning.
"We understand the significant inconvenience this has caused for our customers and would like to take this opportunity to apologise once again for what happened.
"On Thursday a total of 800 metres of overhead wire along with some supporting infrastructure came down.
"This was extensive damage over a wide area and caused major disruption on our network."
A ticket price hike of 13.9% also come into force amid the disruption on Saturday.
