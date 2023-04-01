Killhope mining museum to undergo extensive repairs
- Published
A mining museum with a working 19th Century waterwheel is to undergo extensive repairs.
Killhope in Weardale, County Durham, opened as a lead mine in 1853 and for a few years in the 1870s was one of Britain's richest.
But in recent years parts of its buildings have deteriorated due to age and weathering.
Durham County Council said repairs would begin later this month and be completed by the end of the year.
The museum, which is closed during the winter, has just reopened to the public.
In 2020, the museum was forced to close part of the site due to structural issues.
During the latest work most of the site will be open, the council said.
Delivered across two stages, the first phase of works will focus on the museum's external heritage features including the mine, the launder, water bridges, and the mine cart ramp.
Essential work will also be taking place on the waterwheel.
The second phase will focus on the restoration and refurbishment of the buddle jigger houses.
Elizabeth Scott, the county council's member for economy and partnerships, said: "The museum's features and buildings are an extremely important part of our county's heritage, and we were disappointed to have had to temporarily close part of the museum to visitors in 2020.
"In addition to the restoration works, we are developing new visitor interpretation and signage which, alongside the physical improvements, will enhance the overall experience for visitors."
