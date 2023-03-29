Bill Gibbeson killed in Alnwick motorbike crash
- Published
A 75-year-old man killed in a motorbike crash was an experienced biker who loved to ride, his family has said.
Bill Gibbeson died when the motorbike he was riding was involved in a crash in Alnwick, Northumberland, on 17 March.
His family said Mr Gibbeson, from Alnwick, was "always smiling and telling jokes", adding: "There was never a dull moment."
Northumbria Police have appealed for witnesses or information.
Mr Gibbeson was confirmed dead at the scene shortly after the crash, on the B3641, at about 14:00 GMT.
'Rider since 14'
In a statement, his family said: "Bill was a loving dad to Sara, Susan, Philip and Elizabeth, as well as a proud granda to Kieran, Grace, Ruby, Hannah and Evie.
"He was always smiling and telling jokes, there was never a dull moment.
"He was an experienced biker and had motorbikes since he was 14 years old.
"Motorbikes and family were his two biggest loves."
'Full investigation'
Insp Dean Hood said the force's thoughts were with Mr Gibbeson's family.
He said: "We are carrying out a full investigation into the collision and continue to appeal to any witnesses who may have been in the area at the time to contact us.
"Your information, no matter how small, could help us piece together exactly what happened."
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.