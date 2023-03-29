Three vehicles seized from illegal Slaley Woods drive
Three four-wheel drive vehicles have been seized by police for illegally driving through a forest.
Northumbria Police said Slaley Woods, near Hexham, was a "hotspot" for anti-social and illegal off-road vehicle use.
An operation on Sunday caught three 4x4s using a restricted byway which was not due to open until May.
Insp Kate Benson said the use of such vehicles had caused "considerable damage" in the woods.
Officers from Hexham worked with Natural England, local landowners and volunteers to crack down on illegal driving in the woods.
The vehicles were caught using a Byway Open to All Traffic (Boat) which had restrictions to "prevent damage to the surrounding area from overuse", Ms Benson said.
She said: "We are lucky to be surrounding by such a beautiful rural landscape, and we work incredibly hard, with the support of our partners to ensure it stays this way."
She said Boat restrictions were in place to "protect the environment, wildlife, and other users", adding: "Considerable damage has already been caused in the woods, which is a Site of Special Scientific Interest."
She said people should be "mindful" of restrictions and it was their responsibility to know when tracks were open.
