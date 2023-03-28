Tomasz Oleszak: 'Fallout' among teens before Gateshead stabbing
The trial of a 15-year-old boy accused of stabbing a teenager to death has heard there was unrest among groups of young people before the fatal attack.
Tomasz Oleszak, 14, from Gateshead, died on 4 October, the day after he was stabbed in Whitehills Nature Park.
The teenage defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, denies murder and attempted grievous bodily harm.
A witness told Newcastle Crown Court there had been a "fallout" in the park near the Springwell Estate that night.
He said a teenaged girl and boy, who were in a group on the social media site Snapchat, had split up.
Peter Makepeace KC, for the defence, asked the witness whether this had caused the trouble.
The witness replied: "There was a fallout, but not about that."
He told the court he saw the same girl sitting on a bench in the park with a different boy.
Someone else in the witness's group said the girl and boy were staring at them, he said.
Mr Makepeace asked if the witness had said to one of his friends: "He's just given you a dirty look, I'm not having that."
The witness denied he had.
Mr Makepeace asked if he had been "egging" his friends on and he again answered "no".
The witness also denied he had sent a Snapchat message to another friend saying: "Come quick, we are hitting that kid."
Tomasz, who was a pupil at Gateshead's Cardinal Hume School, was found injured in the nature park near Aycliffe Crescent on the Springwell Estate on 3 October and died the following day.
The trial continues.
