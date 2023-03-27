Kieran Williams: Man jailed over shallow grave killing
- Published
A man has been jailed for five years over the killing of a teenager whose body was discovered in a makeshift grave.
Louis Hackett was convicted of the manslaughter of Kieran Williams, 18, who died in Sunderland in 2022.
Hackett, 19, of Fordenbridge Square in the city, was cleared of murder at his trial at Newcastle Crown Court.
Northumbria Police said the murder remained an "open investigation".
Mr Williams was reported missing on 18 April after failing to return to his home on Esplanade West in Sunderland.
His remains were found two weeks later in a shallow grave at a derelict industrial estate near the River Wear.
His body had multiple wounds that were consistent with stabbing.
Following sentencing, Det Ch Insp Matt Steel, of Northumbria Police, said: "Our thoughts continue to be with Kieran's family and loved ones following their loss.
"This is a truly tragic case in which a family have been left completely devastated and we will continue to support them wherever we can.
"We want to make it clear that violence of any kind is completely unacceptable - and is never the answer.
"When incidents do occur we are committed to doing all we can to bring those responsible to justice by putting them before the court.
"We can confirm this remains an open investigation and we are actively pursuing a number of lines of enquiry, and we will also continue to act on any new information which comes forward".
Hackett's co-defendant, Ben Cook, 19, was found not guilty of murder at the conclusion of their trial in February.
Mr Williams' family had paid tribute to him as "happy-go-lucky lad" who "loved life".
