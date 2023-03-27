Whitley Bay Metro station reopened after storm damage
- Published
A Metro station has been reopened following repairs after its glass roof was damaged by a storm.
A panel from the canopy of the Grade II listed Whitley Bay station came down in high winds brought by Storm Otto in February.
Operator Nexus said trains are once again stopping normally at the station.
The roof is due to be replaced over the summer as part of a multimillion-pound restoration.
Specially manufactured safety netting has been installed beneath much of the glass canopy before it is replaced with the new roof.
Nexus said a contract has now been awarded for the refurbishment, with more details to be released soon.
