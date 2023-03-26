Man dead and another critical after Peterlee police pursuit
- Published
A man has died and another is in a critical condition after a motorbike crashed as it was being pursued by police in County Durham.
The crash in Peterlee happened shortly after 02:30 GMT on Saturday after the bike failed to stop for officers, police said.
The Durham force said a bike passenger died at the scene on Passfield Way, with the rider taken to hospital.
The road was closed for several hours while investigators inspected the site.
The Independent Office for Police Conduct, which investigates incidents involving police forces, said it had been notified of the crash by Durham Police.
It said it would assess whether any action was necessary.
Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk.