Aaron Ray: Murderer jailed for life over student Grindr row
- Published
A murderer who stabbed his lover after reading messages to other men on his phone has been jailed for life.
Aaron Ray, 21, from Sunderland, attacked Northumbria University student Jason Brockbanks, 24, in his Newcastle flat before fleeing the scene.
The student, from Whitehaven, Cumbria, was found dead three days later and may have survived if he had received help, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
Ray, of Mayfield Road, must serve a minimum of 22 years in prison.
He was convicted of murder on Tuesday following a seven-day trial, with the jury delivering a unanimous verdict after just over an hour of deliberating.
They were unware that in 2020, when he was aged 18, Ray was convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal after stabbing his family's pet cockatiel.
He had been given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, plus a 15-year ban on keeping animals.
Ray had told the court he and Mr Brockbanks had met on dating app Grindr in 2022 and the argument started because he had thought they were "exclusive".
CCTV footage showed them visiting a number of bars in the city, before returning to the third-year student's flat at about 03:45 BST on 24 September.
During the trial the jury was shown images of Ray apparently kicking Mr Brockbanks outside.
Once inside, the court heard Ray carried out his attack after filming himself scrolling through his victim's phone, which showed sexualised messages between Mr Brockbanks and other men.
Prosecutor David Lamb KC told jurors it was "the realisation that Jason was sexually interested in other males that was the trigger and motivating factor for the stabbing and ultimately this murder".
After stabbing Mr Brockbanks in his abdomen and back, Ray took the knife into the communal kitchen then walked to Newcastle Central Station and got a taxi to Sunderland.
His victim's body was found by a student accommodation manger at the property in Howard Street, after an email from his concerned parents.
Ray was arrested at his parents' home, and told police the pair had had a violent struggle but he had not realised he had killed Mr Brockbanks.
Senior investigating officer Det Insp Tomasz Fowler, from Northumbria Police, said Ray "showed no regard for Jason's life".
"On the night he killed Jason, he disposed of the murder weapon and fled the scene, failing to notify the emergency services that Jason had been seriously injured," he said.
"If he had raised the alarm and called 999, Jason could still be alive today."
