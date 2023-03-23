Murderer Aaron Ray jailed for life over student Grindr row
- Published
A murderer who stabbed his lover after reading messages to other men on dating app Grindr has been jailed for life.
Aaron Ray, 21, from Sunderland, attacked Northumbria University student Jason Brockbanks, 24, in his Newcastle flat before fleeing the scene.
The student, from Whitehaven, Cumbria, was found dead three days later and may have survived if he had received help, Newcastle Crown Court heard.
Ray, of Mayfield Road, must serve a minimum of 22 years in prison.
He was convicted of murder on Tuesday following a seven-day trial, with the jury delivering a unanimous verdict after just over an hour of deliberating.
'Deceitful and dishonest'
They were unware that in 2020, when he was aged 18, Ray was convicted of causing unnecessary suffering to an animal after stabbing his family's pet cockatiel.
He had been given a 12-week jail sentence, suspended for 12 months, plus a 15-year ban on keeping animals.
Sentencing Ray to life, Mr Justice Spencer said the evidence showed Ray had been "possessive, jealous and violent" in previous relationships and said he was "deceitful, dishonest and when drunk, highly dangerous".
The judge said it was likely Mr Brockbanks had fallen asleep when they got back to his student flat, at which point Ray recorded a video of himself scrawling through his phone, got a knife from the communal kitchen and attacked him.
Mr Brockbanks was slashed across the back before being stabbed in the side as he lay in bed under his duvet.
Justice Spencer told Ray: "I find, when he was attacked, Jason was asleep under his duvet, defenceless and in no position to defend himself against your attack.
"You have shown no remorse for your actions. You didn't call the emergency services to help Jason.
"He was bleeding profusely from the wounds, blood soaked through his duvet and sheet. He fell to the floor beside his bed, the duvet fell on to the floor and covered his phone."
The judge said he believed that was why Mr Brockbanks had been unable to call for help himself.
'Situation was retrievable'
"He attempted to stand up, find his way to the bathroom, collapsed in the shower cubicle and bled to death," the judge added
"The situation was retrievable, had you sought help, but you didn't."
Ray, a former student who quit university because he did not like online learning during the pandemic, told the court during his trial he and Mr Brockbanks had met online about three months earlier, and the argument started because he had thought they were "exclusive".
CCTV footage showed them visiting a number of bars in the city, before returning to the third-year student's flat at about 03:45 BST on 24 September.
During the trial the jury was shown images of Ray apparently kicking Mr Brockbanks outside.
Prosecutor David Lamb KC had told jurors it was "the realisation that Jason was sexually interested in other males that was the trigger and motivating factor for the stabbing and ultimately this murder".
Ray then left the scene, walked to Newcastle Central Station and got a taxi to Sunderland.
His victim's body was found by a student accommodation manger at the property in Howard Street, after an email from his concerned parents.
Ray was arrested at his parents' home, and told police the pair had had a violent struggle but he had not realised he had killed Mr Brockbanks.
His defence barrister Toby Hedorth KC, said the killing was not premeditated.
In a statement, which he read in court, Mr Brockbanks' dad Chris said his son "hated violence" and had a "huge passion for life".
'Cruel and callous'
"To know Jason died slowly and alone will haunt us for the rest of our lives," he said.
"To hear his death was possibly avoidable if assistance had been sought is truly heartbreaking for us.
"We believe Jason spent his last moments looking for his mobile phone to call for help but he was unable to find the phone due to the defendant having been the last person to use it.
"I will never comprehend how a human being could walk away from Jason, lying injured in his room in such a cruel and callous manner."
Senior investigating officer Det Insp Tomasz Fowler, from Northumbria Police, said Ray "showed no regard for Jason's life".
"Jason was enjoying his life as a student in Newcastle and that was cruelly cut short by the actions of Aaron Ray, who was cold and calculating in fatally wounding Jason and then leaving the scene of the crime.
"There has been no evidence at all throughout this investigation to support Ray's claim that Jason was violent or aggressive in any way and it was clear that his fellow students saw him as a friendly and sociable person."
