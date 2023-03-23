Lifeboat paid for by married couple after deaths
- Published
A couple have been praised for their generosity after it emerged they left a third of their estate to the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
It had been Gary and Elaine Whiting's wish to buy a lifeboat in memory of Mr Whiting's parents when they died.
The couple left thousands of pounds in wills, allowing the RNLI to launch the lifeboat in Amble, Northumberland.
A ceremony was held where their wish was granted, and an £88,000 vessel was named the Alf and Dora Whiting.