Tomasz Oleszak case: Teen 'seemed happy after fatal stabbing'
A 15-year-old who denies murdering another teenager was in a "happy mood" after a stabbing, a jury heard.
Tomasz Oleszak, 14, from Gateshead, died in October - the day after being stabbed near the Springwell Estate in the town.
The teenager, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, has denied murder and a charge of wounding with intent.
The jury at Newcastle Crown Court heard the defendant had "left home armed with a knife".
He has previously admitted carrying a blade.
Opening the prosecution case, Mark Mckone KC said earlier that same night the youth had "come into conflict with some youths over something trivial".
He said this happened before Tomasz arrived that night.
The court heard Tomasz suffered a single 8cm deep stab wound to the front of his chest and tried to run away but collapsed.
The prosecution say the defendant also attempted to stab another teenager, cutting his coat "in the heart area".
Mr Mckone told the jury they would hear from a witness who heard the defendant say before stabbing Tomasz "I'm going to wet you".
Mr Mckone said that meant: "I'm going to stab you."
'Didn't faze him'
He said another witness would describe the defendant's mood after stabbing Tomasz, saying: "He was bouncing all over the place."
"He seemed happy to have done it - it didn't faze him," Mr Mckone added.
Tomasz, who was a pupil at Gateshead's Cardinal Hume School, was found injured in the Whitehills Nature Park, near Aycliffe Crescent, on 3 October and died the following day.
In a statement previously released through police, Tomasz's mother Kamila said she, his father Patryk and Tomasz's six-year-old brother were "devastated beyond words".
She said: "Tomasz was an amazing son, a kind and caring role model to his little brother and a great friend to so many."
The trial, which is expected to last about two weeks, continues.
