Stolen crucifix to be rededicated at Gosforth church service
- Published
A stolen bronze crucifix with a value of £20,000 is to be rededicated at a church service after being recovered from a scrapyard and restored.
The cross was taken from the remembrance garden of All Saints Church in Gosforth, Newcastle, in May 2021 and found days later after a tip-off.
A conservation specialist restored the 6ft (1.8m) sculpture, which had been in the garden since 1965.
The Reverend Canon Andrew Shipton said it had been on "quite a journey".
"We did fear that this treasured sculpture might never be seen again so to get to this stage, where it has not only been returned, but repaired to such a high standard, is quite remarkable.
"The story was picked up by news networks all over the world and I received messages from Australia, Canada and Nigeria as well as from all over the UK, and of course Gosforth.
"We are extremely grateful for the generous donations which have enabled the specialist repair work to be carried out so wonderfully well."
The overnight raid had left the congregation "devastated", police said at the time.
The sculpture of Jesus was found with damage to the welding originally carried out by artist Frank Roper.
Having been repaired by an expert in Edinburgh, the cross was reinstated in the church's remembrance garden last October.
It has been put on a new plinth with "enhanced security", the church said, while work has also been carried out to illuminate the sculpture at night.
The Bishop of Berwick, the Right Reverend Mark Wroe, will rededicate it as part of a service of thanksgiving later.
