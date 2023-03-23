Surgery recovery prompts woman to design non-spill cup
A woman is selling adult "sippy cups" she designed while recovering from surgery to remove two tumours when she was unable to drink from a mug.
Mandy Charlton, from Newcastle, said as someone who suffered from chronic conditions drinking a hot beverage out of a cup was often "a challenge".
The 49-year-old said the double-handle and spout gave users independence.
The mother of a teenager with disabilities said buying the spill-proof cup had been "life changing".
Ms Charlton, a photographer who has fibromyalgia and diabetes, said she came up with the idea for the so-called Freedom Cups while recovering in Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary last month.
She said after having had surgery to remove two tumours and her parathyroid glands she started to think of ways she would be able to drink from after having to turn down the offer of a cup of coffee.
'Give independence'
"As someone who suffers from chronic conditions myself, I'm well aware of the problems that people have to deal with," said Ms Charlton.
"And I thought there must be something that people could use that would not only solve the problem but would also give the users a certain amount of independence."
Sarah Voysey, from Hexham, who got a cup for her 15-year-old son William, who has sensory neuropathy and cerebral palsy, said it had been "life changing for him".
"It's too hard now for him to hold a cup as he's losing feeling in his hands and for the first time in years he was able to hold a cup and drink for himself," she said.
"He was so happy, it's made a huge difference."
Ms Charlton said orders had been "flooding in" since posting the design on her gift website, which she had already run before designing the cups.
"Every one of them that I've sold so far has a very personal story attached," she added.
